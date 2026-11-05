Kyrgyzstan announces expansion of e-Permit system for international road transport with regional partners

Kyrgyzstan is implementing a series of digital tools designed to reduce administrative barriers and accelerate customs and trade procedures. A key component of this effort is the integration of electronic permits for international road transport with several regional partners, as announced by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Kyrgyzstan. Meeting in Kyrgyzstan

Speaking at the SPECA-2026 economic forum in Bishkek, Zair Konurbayev, head of the Trade Facilitation Department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, stated that the e-Permit system has been operating in industrial mode since September 2026. The ministry has worked to integrate this system with the information networks of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, and China.

The e-Permit rollout is part of a broader digitalization strategy for the country's trade corridors. Other active initiatives include the "Smart Bashy" national information system, the "Sanarip Tamga" system, and the e-QMS electronic queue. Additionally, the government is currently implementing e-CMR, which replaces traditional paper international consignment notes with electronic versions.

To transition fully toward cross-border paperless trade, Kyrgyzstan has developed a National Roadmap with technical assistance from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). According to the Ministry, UNESCAP has recognized this roadmap as a model of best practice for other nations implementing the Framework Agreement on Facilitating Cross-Border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific.

As a subsequent step, the government is drafting a cabinet resolution to establish a unified legal and organizational framework for cross-border electronic document exchange.