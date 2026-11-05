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Iran Birth Rates Drop 6.8% in First Six Months, Household Size Hits Post-1950s Low

World

Iran is experiencing a demographic shift characterized by a decline in birth rates and a contraction of the traditional family unit. According to the Civil Registration Organization, 428,664 births were recorded during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to late August 2026), a decrease of 31,336 compared to the same period last year, which saw 460,000 births. The sex ratio at birth stands at 108 boys for every 100 girls.

Iranian women
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Iranian women

The national population has exceeded 87 million and is projected to reach 87.134 million by the end of the calendar year in March 2027. The distribution shows 67 million residents in urban areas and 20 million in rural regions. The average household size has dropped to 3.19 people, the lowest level since the 1950s, signaling a move away from multi-generational homes toward smaller living arrangements.

Birth rates vary significantly by region. Sistan and Baluchestan province reported the highest rate at 22.1 births per 1,000 residents, followed by South Khorasan (15.1), Khuzestan (14.3), Hormozgan (13.7), and Yazd (12.6). During the same period, 225,804 deaths were recorded, with a gender ratio of 131 men for every 100 women. While overall life expectancy is increasing, analysts project that Iran's population is aging faster than the global average and will be among the oldest in the world within 25 years.

Marriage and divorce trends further reflect these social changes. In the first five months of the year, 159,320 marriages and 69,447 divorces were registered. The highest marriage rates (6 per 1,000 people) occurred in Khuzestan and Kurdistan, followed by West Azerbaijan (5.9), South Khorasan (5.9), and North Khorasan (5.8). Conversely, the highest divorce rates were recorded in Gilan (7.9 per 1,000), East Azerbaijan (6.6), Ardabil (6.6), and Kermanshah (6.5).

For the previous calendar year (March 2025 to March 2026), total births reached 892,227 and total deaths reached 459,984. Seasonal peaks-births in summer and deaths in spring-continue to influence the planning of medical and social services. The combination of falling fertility, a shrinking household size, and an aging population is shifting the requirements for Iran's labor market and healthcare system, moving the focus from large-family support toward the needs of smaller households and the elderly.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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