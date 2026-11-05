Kazakhstan Faces 2030 Refinery Feedstock Shortfall Due to Upstream Profitability Collapse

Kazakhstan faces a potential shortfall in crude oil feedstock for its refineries within the next three years, with the critical window projected for 2030-2031. Expert Asker Ismailov identifies the primary risk as declining profitability at mature oil fields. Because domestic crude prices are regulated independently of global benchmarks, the cost of extraction may soon exceed revenue, prompting operators to shut in production. This physical withdrawal of supply would create a gap in the chain feeding the country's three refineries, forcing Kazakhstan to import crude to maintain domestic processing capacity while incurring job losses across both upstream and downstream sectors.

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Ismailov recommends a comprehensive review of the industry, including negotiations with operators of the Tengiz and Kashagan fields to supply a potential fourth refinery, to prevent this supply chain rupture.

Separate from the structural supply issue, fuel price increases in Kazakhstan are being driven by fiscal policy rather than crude market dynamics. Effective September 22, the excise tax coefficient for gasoline and diesel was raised from 50% to 95%. Ismailov notes that crude oil accounts for only about 18% of the retail price of a liter of gasoline; the remainder consists of taxes and duties. Consequently, the recent price hike boosts government revenue without directly increasing the profit margins of oil companies.