French Interior Ministry Bans Central Paris March Routes Before November 5 General Strike

On November 5, France declared a national day of strikes and demonstrations, backed by trade unions, youth groups, and the "Yellow Vests" movement. The primary objective is to demand higher wages and improved social guarantees. Over 250 rallies are scheduled across the country, marking one of the largest protests in recent years.

Photo: Own work by Mihai Petre, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Protests

The central institutional conflict of the day involves the authorization of marches in major cities. Prefectures in several departments, including Île-de-France, Yvelines, Toulouse, and Rouen, issued administrative orders (arrêté) banning previously declared union routes in city centers. In Paris, the ban specifically covered the route from Bastille to Place de la Concorde. In response, the Île-de-France trade union coalition initiated urgent proceedings (référé) at the Paris administrative court. According to lawyers, prefecture representatives presented an unfinished ban document during the hearing, raising questions about the legality and timing of the administrative act before a judicial ruling.

The Ministry of the Interior ordered prefectures to ensure enhanced police control, citing public order threats. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez instructed the preparation of "flexible and operational" security measures comparable to those deployed during the October 24 and 31 actions. CGT General Secretary Sophie Binet criticized the government's approach on RMC radio, describing the organization of protests as unprofessional and noting similar situations in 20 departments, including Rennes, La Manche, Annecy, and Saint-Brieuc.

The National Directorate for Internal Intelligence (DNRT) estimates regional protest participation (excluding the Paris region) at 500,000 to 700,000 people. The day has been classified as a "risk zone" regarding public safety.

Transportation infrastructure is expected to face significant disruptions. French National Railway (SNCF) reported "disruptions" on most regional lines and in the Paris region, along with "minor delays" in TGV services. Unions submitted a preliminary strike notice for air traffic controllers. Airlines received redirections with recommendations to reduce flight volumes at each airport on the eve of the protest.

In the Paris region, the RATP transit authority forecasts "normal" operation of metro, tram, and bus services, although disruptions are expected on the RER B line. Road mobility will also be limited: the "Yellow Vests" movement plans road and ring road blockages. In Strasbourg, the A35 highway was blocked from 8:00 AM, and the farmers' confederation in Isère department organized a checkpoint on the A48. Port logistics will also be affected: CGT dockers declared a strike at all national ports, and the port of Calais reported likely significant delays in ferry services between 11:00 and 15:00.

In the education sector, the Ministry of Education stated that participation rates among public elementary school teachers reached 17.54%. The Snes-FSU union, representing middle and high school teachers, expects broad support for the action. Private educational institutions also joined the strike. In several cities, including Strasbourg and Marseille, school cafeterias will remain closed.

At Parisian public hospitals, unions are demanding the cancellation of budget cuts included in the state budget and social security budget projects. Postal workers are also participating in the strike; the CGT union filed a notice for an indefinite strike beginning on November 5.