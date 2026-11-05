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Philippines nuclear timeline slips to 2038 as regulator framework remains incomplete

World

William Maguad, director general of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (OECD-NEA), stated that the first nuclear reactor in the Philippines is unlikely to be operational by 2032. Speaking on November 4, he warned that launching a station requires more than six years, a period sufficient only for making initial project decisions. Maguad emphasized that the process demands prolonged consultations among governments, utility companies, and equipment suppliers, alongside the establishment of a robust regulatory framework that is still being developed in the Philippines.

Construction of a nuclear reactor
Photo: CPI BalNpp (El Centro de Información Pública Balakovo NPP por Фото из архива Балаковской АЭС, компьютерная обработка — лександр Ситенький (Alexander Seetenky) está licenciado bajo la licencia Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported.
Construction of a nuclear reactor

This assessment emerged less than a month after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. affirmed the achievability of the government's goal to bring 1.2 gigawatts of nuclear capacity online by 2032. However, the Department of Energy (DOE) is already adjusting its plans. A draft guideline for a nuclear power tender prepared by the DOE suggests the first electricity delivery in 2038, six years later than the original target set at the presidential level. This timeline extension applies to projects under the proposed tender, although earlier launches through other agreements remain theoretically possible.

Institutional and personnel challenges

Patrick Aquino, a Level IV director at the DOE, assured that the department remains committed to its strategic plans despite the long-term nature of the process. He noted that nuclear projects require significant effort and time, but the ministry maintains hope for successful completion. The DOE is currently actively holding forums and conducting negotiations with experts, suppliers, and developers. Nevertheless, initial obstacles have already emerged: the Philippine Atomic Energy Commission (PhilATOM) does not yet have appointed leadership, and its regulatory provisions and operational rules are not finalized.

In addition to establishing the regulator, the DOE is implementing capacity-building programs, including workforce development and technical cooperation with countries operating nuclear facilities. Maguad warned that hiring qualified specialists is a serious challenge even for OECD countries, as regulators require narrow specialists in engineering, science-intensive disciplines, and geology.

Public opinion and waste issues

Public trust remains a key success factor. DOE surveys show sustained support for nuclear energy, with approval levels rising from 79% in 2019 to 82% in 2024. In communities considered potential construction sites, support ranges from 60% to 90% depending on the region. Batangas, Palawan, Masbate, Pangasinan, and Camarines Norte provinces have been named as potential locations. Maguad noted that while Filipinos are ready to discuss the topic, support levels vary across different parts of the country, which is a typical phenomenon.

A particular complexity is the issue of radioactive waste management. Maguad indicated that technologies exist for the safe storage of spent nuclear fuel in special containers for decades until final burial in geological repositories. However, he acknowledged that this topic remains emotionally sensitive for local communities. Importantly, the Philippines has not yet defined its strategy for the final disposal of waste, making it impossible to provide an accurate estimate of associated costs.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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