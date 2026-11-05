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Kazakhstan aims to boost sunflower hull pellet exports to 250,000 tons

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Kazakh sunflower seed processors aim to expand annual exports of granulated sunflower hulls to 250,000 tons, a volume nearly 7.5 times higher than the 2025 baseline. The National Association of Oilseed Processors (NAPMK) attributes this planned capacity increase to expanded sunflower planting areas and sustained European demand for biofuels. This projection represents a shift in the physical supply chain, moving a byproduct of oil extraction from local disposal or internal use to a standardized export commodity.

Sunflower
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Brandon Weeks, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Sunflower

Poland remains the dominant buyer, accounting for approximately 98% of total exports in 2025. The country's thermal power plants utilize the Kazakh pellets for energy generation, with a single large facility consuming up to 30,000 tons of granules monthly. This operational demand dictates the scale of the export market, linking the physical output of Kazakh processing plants directly to the fuel intake requirements of Polish infrastructure.

The trajectory toward this target is already evident in recent data. For the first nine months of 2026, exports of sunflower pellets grew by 3.6 times compared to the same period last year, reaching 63,200 tons. Revenue for this period surged by 6.15 times to 3.4 million dollars. In contrast, the entire 2025 year saw shipments of 33,400 tons generating 1.35 million dollars. These figures indicate a substantial acceleration in both volume and value realized per unit of export.

The material basis for this trade is the sunflower hull, a byproduct constituting 14% to 18% of the raw seed mass during oil production. Yadykar Ibragimov, Chairman of the NAPMK board, explained that medium and large Kazakh enterprises typically burn hulls in their own boilers to generate steam. The surplus material is then processed into fuel pellets. Currently, up to 10 Kazakh factories produce these pellets, with a combined monthly output of 10,000 tons, almost all of which is directed to export. Granulation increases the material's density, a physical modification that simplifies transport and storage logistics.

Beyond export, the hulls serve a function in on-site energy generation. At least one major facility has installed a boiler specifically to generate electricity for lighting its workshops and grounds, demonstrating a dual-use system where waste biomass contributes directly to the plant's operational energy needs.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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