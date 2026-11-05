Strasbourg authorities forced a radical shift in protest plans

The Prefecture of Strasbourg has established the regulatory framework for mass demonstrations scheduled for Thursday, November 5. The administrative authority has altered the route for the march initiated by a coalition of trade unions (CGT, FO, CFDT, FSU, UNSA, and Solidaires) and imposed temporary restrictions on the use of personal protective equipment within the city limits.

Organizers from the inter-syndical committee originally planned a procession through the city's hyper-center, including Place Broglie, Rue Mazagran, and the quays. However, the prefecture prohibited this path and assigned a peripheral route: from Place de la République, through Avenue de Victoire and the Esplanade campus, to Place de la Bourse. This administrative decision effectively bars protesters from accessing the city's central administrative and commercial hubs.

Simultaneously, the prefecture issued a decree (arrêté préfectoral) valid across all of Strasbourg for the day. The document prohibits the wearing and transportation of protective gear intended to counter law enforcement forces in public transport. Items banned include gas masks, professional filtering masks, protective eyewear (skiing or construction style), helmets, and knee or elbow pads. Violations of this decree are subject to fines.

The planned demonstrations will also impact the city's transport infrastructure. Disruptions are expected in the schedules of CTS trams and buses, as well as restrictions on SNCF rail lines within the region. In addition to the authorized march, the "Yellow Vests" movement's website has announced an attempt to block the M35 highway near the Elsao P+R parking lot. This action remains at the intent stage and has not been officially sanctioned. The main gathering of protesters is set for 2:00 PM at Place de la République.