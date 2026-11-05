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Portugal Housing Minister Rejects Dialogue During Street Protests

World

Portugal's housing crisis has shifted from statistical concern to a matter of physical survival for many families, a reality that underscored a visit to the Porto city hall on November 4 by Infrastructure and Housing Minister Miguel Pinto Luz and Mayor Pedro Duarte. The event was accompanied by resident protests that highlighted the sharp divide between state mechanisms and the immediate needs of the population.

Protests in Portugal due to housing shortage
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:BlitzkriegBoop, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Protests in Portugal due to housing shortage

In conversations with journalists, Minister Pinto Luz stated that his ministry had consulted with more than 350 organizations over the past two and a half years. While expressing readiness for dialogue, he noted that constructive discussion was impossible under the conditions of street protests. "I am ready to listen if I am wanted to be heard. It is impossible under such conditions," the minister said, calling for "calm and common sense."

The disconnect was symbolized by the handover of a letter from the "Porta a Porta" (Door to Door) movement to the minister. The group's representatives demand a shift in state policy away from supporting banks and investment funds toward direct aid for citizens. Their specific demands include reducing rents, utilizing vacant buildings for public housing, decreasing mortgage payments that they describe as suffocating thousands of families, and expanding the state housing stock. Raquel Ferreira, a representative of the movement, clarified their core objective: "We want the salaries we receive to be enough for decent housing," noting the critical scale of the problem.

Mayor Pedro Duarte, who faced protests from participants of a camp set up on D. João I Square, maintained that the city hall remains "open to all." He pointed out that Porto leads the country in offering state and affordable housing and pledged to increase the number of available apartments fourfold during his current term. However, Duarte emphasized that he would not allow external pressure to influence his decisions, stating that from a democratic standpoint, he does not recognize the "political legitimacy" of such forms of pressure.

At the national level, Prime Minister Luís Montenegro announced an intention to meet with representatives of the Socialist Party (PS) and the Chega party in an attempt to find political consensus to address the housing crisis.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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