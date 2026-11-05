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Colombia Targets 2027 Reactivation of Antonio Ricasurdo Gas Pipeline to Reduce LNG Dependence

World

Colombia is moving to reactivate the Antonio Ricasurdo gas pipeline, a 224-kilometer line connecting western Venezuela to the Ballena station in La Guajira department, which has been idle since 2015. The infrastructure currently suffers from physical degradation, with approximately five kilometers of pipe sections removed on the Colombian side (an 88-kilometer segment) and compressor stations requiring major repair. The objective is to restore physical connectivity to mitigate a critical resource deficit, as Colombia's proven gas reserves fell by 46% between 2021 and 2025. In 2026, imports are projected to cover between 28% and 34% of the country's total gas supply, creating a heavy reliance on maritime logistics that is currently straining regasification terminals.

Gazprom, gas pipeline construction
Photo: Official website of OJSC Gazprom
Gazprom, gas pipeline construction

The immediate operational target for the reactivated line is 50 million cubic feet per day (MPCD). While this volume represents only about 5% of Colombia's total national gas demand for 2025, it effectively replaces 28% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) the country imported during that same period. This shift reduces dependence on costly seaborne LNG transport. The pipeline's design capacity is significantly higher, at 500 MPCD, with medium-term plans to increase flow to 100 MPCD or more, providing a direct alternative to current import methods.

The project has been designated a PINES (Project of National and Strategic Interest), simplifying administrative coordination but not bypassing physical or legal hurdles. Fieldwork for pipe replacement and station repair is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, with operational launch expected by mid-2027. However, the system's functionality is contingent on an external regulatory factor: an OFAC license from the U. S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. Without this waiver to navigate sanctions on Venezuela, the physical connection of the pipes will not result in gas flow.

The commercial basis for this supply remains the existing contract between Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol and Venezuela's PDVSA, which is valid through the end of 2027. The gas supplied via this route primarily serves thermal power plants, which consume two-thirds of all imported volumes. These plants function as the primary technical safeguard for the energy grid during El Niño events, when hydroelectric reservoir levels drop, positioning the pipeline not as an optional economic benefit but as a necessary infrastructure component to prevent energy system collapse.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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