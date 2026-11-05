Uzbekistan Microfinance Sector Assets Double to 21.75 Trillion Sums Amid Rising Liabilities

Uzbekistan's microfinance sector saw its total assets more than double in one year, reaching 21.75 trillion sums by October 1, 2026, up from 9.9 trillion sums the previous year. Lending and microleasing account for the bulk of these resources, representing 89.5% of the total, or 19.47 trillion sums.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The trader holds a document on liquidity and financing gap

The market is defined by extreme concentration, with 86 of the largest organizations holding nearly 99% of all industry assets. TEZCOIN dominates the sector, commanding 8.05 trillion sums, which is approximately 37% of the total market volume. This asset base is nearly 4.8 times larger than that of the second-largest player, SHAFFOF-MOLIYA, which holds 1.69 trillion sums. TBC CREDIT and FORTUNA BIZNES round out the upper tier with 1.52 trillion and 1.22 trillion sums, respectively, while the remaining 56 companies share only 216.1 billion sums.

Rapid expansion has been driven by debt, with total liabilities increasing 2.5-fold to 17.27 trillion sums, outpacing the 2.2-fold growth in assets. Loans, borrowings, and lease payments make up 79.5% of these obligations. As the sector scales, its capital structure is shifting toward retained earnings; the share of charter capital has dropped from 57% to 48.6% of the sector's 4.49 trillion sum total capital, while profits have risen to constitute 47.8% of the capital base.

Despite the growth in credit portfolios, which reached 20.1 trillion sums by October, the share of non-performing loans rose from 2.4% to 2.7% in a single month, amounting to 533.7 billion sums. Portfolio quality varies significantly by firm size. Major players maintain low default rates, with TBC CREDIT at 0.8% and TEZCOIN at 1.6%, whereas smaller institutions face severe distress. SILVER FINANCE, for instance, reports a non-performing loan ratio of 69.1%, and YANGI FINANCE has 35.6 billion sums in bad debt within a total portfolio of 56.6 billion sums.