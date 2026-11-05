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Brazil Confirms Fourth Newcastle Disease Outbreak in Santa Catarina

World

Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed a fourth case of Newcastle disease (DNC) in a commercial poultry farm within Santa Catarina state. The new outbreak was identified in the municipality of Nova Erechim, an area already designated as a zoosanitary emergency zone.

Pourtry farm with turkeys
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Pourtry farm with turkeys

Data from the platform monitoring respiratory and nervous syndromes in birds indicates that the virus was confirmed on Tuesday, December 3, in a turkey production facility. Initial sample collection and the start of the investigation at this site took place on November 31.

There are currently four active outbreaks in the country, all localized within the same region, specifically in the municipalities of Nova Itaberaba, Coronel Freitas, and Nova Erechim. The outbreak timeline began on October 18.

Containment efforts are proceeding according to standard zoosanitary response protocols. Official veterinary services are conducting epidemiological investigations and implementing measures to suppress the virus. In the farms where the first three cases were confirmed, a "sanitary vacuum" regime has been introduced, requiring the complete cleaning and disinfection of facilities before any new production cycle begins. This effectively removes these production units from active circulation during the quarantine period.

Looking at the yearly trend, this incident marks the fifth case of Newcastle disease in Brazil's commercial sector since July 17, 2024. The disease is characterized by high contagion and affects both domestic and wild birds, initially causing respiratory symptoms followed by neurological disorders. Due to its significance, the disease is subject to mandatory reporting to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Regarding the consumer market, the ministry emphasized that the disease is not transmitted to humans through poultry meat that has passed sanitary and veterinary controls. There are no contraindications to consuming such products.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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