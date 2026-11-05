Public Transit in Rennes Splits As France Protests Force Central Bus Divertions

On November 5, the public transit network in Rennes, France, experienced a significant reduction in capacity within the city center. Starting at 12:00, no buses entered the business district. All routes were diverted to the perimeter of the protest zone, creating a strict division in the system: the outer loop continued to operate, while the inner core became inaccessible to wheeled public transport.

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Operator Star restructured its logistics. Routes C1-C7, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 were not cancelled, but their trajectories were shortened. Vehicles reached the boundary of the restricted zone and either turned back or followed an alternative scheme, bypassing central stops. Physically, this meant passengers whose final destination was inside this perimeter lost direct service.

Some lines were removed from the schedule entirely. Routes C7ex, 32, 34, 153ex, 164ex, and the central district shuttle (Navette Centre-Ville) did not run. These services typically handle local flows within the city core, so their suspension disrupted short intra-city movement chains.

However, suburban bus lines numbered 200 to 245, express routes Ts1-Ts91, and Metro lines A and B maintained normal operations. This created a two-layer structure: long-distance and underground links functioned, while surface urban transport in the core was paralyzed.

Rail transport was also affected. The TER BreizhGo carrier reported a significant reduction in train frequency in the Brittany region. Although the Rennes Metro was not directly impacted by this factor, suburban electric trains, which often serve as duplicates for long-distance travel on the periphery, operated with disruptions. Passengers planning transfers from buses to trains outside the central zone needed to account for the risk of delays or cancellations due to the national social movement, which reduced the number of available locomotives and driver crews.

For those who needed to reach the center, three physical channels remained: the metro, long-distance buses (followed by walking from the periphery), or individual mobility such as bicycles. In practice, metro stations near conflict points were periodically closed, turning them from a reliable corridor into a risky route element. Under these conditions, walking from far bus stops became the primary, though physically demanding, solution.