World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Traditional banking processes vanished in the Philippines: new digital verification reshaped access
Colombia Targets 2027 Reactivation of Antonio Ricasurdo Gas Pipeline to Reduce LNG Dependence
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Uzbekistan Microfinance Sector Assets Double to 21.75 Trillion Sums Amid Rising Liabilities
Brazil Confirms Fourth Newcastle Disease Outbreak in Santa Catarina
Vivant Energy subsidiary Corenergy to supply power for Casino Español de Cebu under RCOA rules
Public Transit in Rennes Splits As France Protests Force Central Bus Divertions
Kyrgyzstan announces expansion of e-Permit system for international road transport with regional partners
CJI Surya Kant bench questions language used in UGC 2026 caste discrimination regulations

Belarus Begins Testing Russian Rassvet LEO Satellite Terminals

World

Belarus has begun testing terminals for the Russian low-Earth orbit satellite system known as Rassvet. Pavel Tkach, the first deputy minister of communications and informatization, stated that the equipment has been transferred to relevant authorities to assess its technical suitability for use during emergency situations. The immediate operational bottleneck this addresses is the reliance of ground-based emergency communication terminals on local electrical grids. Tkach cited a recent hurricane in Mozyr region, where damage to power lines disrupted coordination of debris clearing and grid restoration efforts once device batteries depleted, creating a physical gap in on-site resource management.

Means of space communication
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Means of space communication

The Rassvet system is designed to replace dependence on terrestrial infrastructure with a direct data transmission channel via its low-orbit constellation. The hardware supports 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), features inter-satellite laser terminals, and utilizes plasma propulsion. Currently, the system is in the formation phase of its constellation; the first two batches of satellites were launched into orbit by the Russian agency Bureau 1440 in 2026.

Interaction between the system and Belarusian operators remains at the stage of testing individual equipment components. Sustainable operation in the civilian sector and the provision of commercial services are contingent on the expansion of the satellite constellation to its projected level, which is necessary to ensure continuous coverage of the territory.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Business
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Science
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
World
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel? Andrey Mihayloff Why using alcohol to self-medicate mental health symptoms makes conditions worse Alexander Shtorm From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Last materials
Belarus Begins Testing Russian Rassvet LEO Satellite Terminals
CJI Surya Kant bench questions language used in UGC 2026 caste discrimination regulations
Philippines and India negotiate $800 million expansion of BrahMos missile deal
Paris Police Block Central Route for November 5 Union Rally
Brazil's Tariff Negotiations: U.S. Elections Shift Power Dynamics but Delay Impact
Russian beef availability in Gypjak: Residents face limits and delays in Ashgabat outskirts
Scientists Propose Europe's Largest Nature Reserve on Wildfire-Devastated Pine Plantation in France
Singapore introduces strict new rules for clearing aircraft from the sky
Activated charcoal air purification: how to eliminate entryway mustiness using simple adsorption
Georgia-EU Tensions Rise as Brussels Plans Sanctions Over Sovereign Foreign Policy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.