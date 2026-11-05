Belarus Begins Testing Russian Rassvet LEO Satellite Terminals

Belarus has begun testing terminals for the Russian low-Earth orbit satellite system known as Rassvet. Pavel Tkach, the first deputy minister of communications and informatization, stated that the equipment has been transferred to relevant authorities to assess its technical suitability for use during emergency situations. The immediate operational bottleneck this addresses is the reliance of ground-based emergency communication terminals on local electrical grids. Tkach cited a recent hurricane in Mozyr region, where damage to power lines disrupted coordination of debris clearing and grid restoration efforts once device batteries depleted, creating a physical gap in on-site resource management.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Means of space communication

The Rassvet system is designed to replace dependence on terrestrial infrastructure with a direct data transmission channel via its low-orbit constellation. The hardware supports 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), features inter-satellite laser terminals, and utilizes plasma propulsion. Currently, the system is in the formation phase of its constellation; the first two batches of satellites were launched into orbit by the Russian agency Bureau 1440 in 2026.

Interaction between the system and Belarusian operators remains at the stage of testing individual equipment components. Sustainable operation in the civilian sector and the provision of commercial services are contingent on the expansion of the satellite constellation to its projected level, which is necessary to ensure continuous coverage of the territory.