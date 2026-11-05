CJI Surya Kant bench questions language used in UGC 2026 caste discrimination regulations

The Central Government has informed the Supreme Court that it is constituting a special committee to review the University Grants Commission (UGC) 2026 regulations aimed at promoting equity in higher education institutions. This move follows a January court order that stayed the implementation of the new regulations after they triggered widespread protests in the national capital.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yann, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ A huge crowd of men at a street political rally with flags

Appearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the government is seeking a framework to address the grievances of students. The objective, as submitted by the SGI, is to ensure that no specific group feels excluded, threatened, or apprehensive under the new guidelines.

The 2026 regulations were designed to combat caste-based discrimination within universities and colleges by mandating the creation of special committees and helplines for students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. However, the Supreme Court previously halted the regulations, citing that the language used to define "caste-based discrimination" in Regulation 3 was prima facie vague and open to potential misuse.

CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi emphasized that educational institutions do not operate in a vacuum and are integral to the broader social fabric. The Court questioned how the internal campus environment created by such regulations would impact social behavior outside the institution, stressing that the well-being and interests of the younger generation must remain the central focus of the exercise.

As the validity of the 2026 framework remains under scrutiny, the Court has directed that the 2012 UGC equity regulations will continue to govern institutions. The bench suggested that the UGC constitute a committee-subject to court approval-consisting of eminent jurists and academicians who possess a deep understanding of the operational dynamics of higher education.