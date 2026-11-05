World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Paris Police Block Central Route for November 5 Union Rally
Brazil's Tariff Negotiations: U.S. Elections Shift Power Dynamics but Delay Impact
Russian beef availability in Gypjak: Residents face limits and delays in Ashgabat outskirts
Scientists Propose Europe's Largest Nature Reserve on Wildfire-Devastated Pine Plantation in France
Singapore introduces strict new rules for clearing aircraft from the sky
Activated charcoal air purification: how to eliminate entryway mustiness using simple adsorption
Georgia-EU Tensions Rise as Brussels Plans Sanctions Over Sovereign Foreign Policy
Senator Bam Aquino files Senate Bill 267 to increase tax exemption threshold in Philippines
Philippines Nuclear Timeline: Experts Cite Institutional Stalls Behind 2032 Target

Philippines and India negotiate $800 million expansion of BrahMos missile deal

World

India and the Philippines are in the final stages of negotiations to expand the sale of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. This potential agreement follows the nearing completion of deliveries under a previous 2022 contract, marking a significant escalation in the scale of defence cooperation between New Delhi and Manila.

Флаг Филиппин
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike Gonzalez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Флаг Филиппин

The proposed deal involves the procurement of approximately five BrahMos systems, comprising nearly 60 missiles. The estimated value of this transaction is projected between $700 million and $800 million. This figure represents a substantial increase compared to the initial 2022 order, which was valued at $375 million and focused primarily on naval applications.

The BrahMos system, a joint venture between India and Russia, is distinguished by its high velocity and versatility, with the capability to be deployed across land, sea, and air platforms. Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, indicated that Manila has submitted a "wish list" to Indian authorities to ensure the systems are specifically tailored to the Philippines' operational environment.

This procurement drive is part of a broader strategic modernisation of the Philippine military. By enhancing its coastal defence capabilities, Manila aims to strengthen its deterrence posture amidst rising tensions and overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The ability of the Philippines to view India as a reliable strategic partner is underscored by India's growing footprint in the global arms market. Beyond the Philippines, New Delhi has already announced supplies to Indonesia and signed agreements with Vietnam, while maintaining active discussions with the UAE, Thailand, South Africa, and Brazil.

The expansion of these exports aligns with India's broader economic trajectory in the defence sector. According to government data, India's defence exports for the fiscal year ending in March reached ₹38,424 crore ($4.11 billion), reflecting a growth of over 62% compared to the previous year.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Science
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel? Andrey Mihayloff Why using alcohol to self-medicate mental health symptoms makes conditions worse Alexander Shtorm From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Last materials
Activated charcoal air purification: how to eliminate entryway mustiness using simple adsorption
Georgia-EU Tensions Rise as Brussels Plans Sanctions Over Sovereign Foreign Policy
Senator Bam Aquino files Senate Bill 267 to increase tax exemption threshold in Philippines
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
Philippines Nuclear Timeline: Experts Cite Institutional Stalls Behind 2032 Target
San Fernando Local Government unit moves to regulate pet crematoriums after Bulacan incident
Uzbekistan sets new compensation rules for technological emergency victims
New seasonal fashion motif: why the bambi print is replacing leopard in 2026 wardrobes
Winter palettes are undergoing a radical shift: how these new pigment rules dictate the season ahead
Bulgaria raises food voucher limit to 200 euros and introduces 33% excess profit tax for major sectors
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.