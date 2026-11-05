Philippines and India negotiate $800 million expansion of BrahMos missile deal

India and the Philippines are in the final stages of negotiations to expand the sale of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. This potential agreement follows the nearing completion of deliveries under a previous 2022 contract, marking a significant escalation in the scale of defence cooperation between New Delhi and Manila.

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The proposed deal involves the procurement of approximately five BrahMos systems, comprising nearly 60 missiles. The estimated value of this transaction is projected between $700 million and $800 million. This figure represents a substantial increase compared to the initial 2022 order, which was valued at $375 million and focused primarily on naval applications.

The BrahMos system, a joint venture between India and Russia, is distinguished by its high velocity and versatility, with the capability to be deployed across land, sea, and air platforms. Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, indicated that Manila has submitted a "wish list" to Indian authorities to ensure the systems are specifically tailored to the Philippines' operational environment.

This procurement drive is part of a broader strategic modernisation of the Philippine military. By enhancing its coastal defence capabilities, Manila aims to strengthen its deterrence posture amidst rising tensions and overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The ability of the Philippines to view India as a reliable strategic partner is underscored by India's growing footprint in the global arms market. Beyond the Philippines, New Delhi has already announced supplies to Indonesia and signed agreements with Vietnam, while maintaining active discussions with the UAE, Thailand, South Africa, and Brazil.

The expansion of these exports aligns with India's broader economic trajectory in the defence sector. According to government data, India's defence exports for the fiscal year ending in March reached ₹38,424 crore ($4.11 billion), reflecting a growth of over 62% compared to the previous year.