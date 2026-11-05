Brazil's Tariff Negotiations: U.S. Elections Shift Power Dynamics but Delay Impact

The defeat of the Republican Party in the U. S. legislative elections opens a new window of opportunity for Brazil in negotiations over the tariffs imposed by the administration of Donald Trump. Shifting control of the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democrats alters the internal balance of power in Washington. The White House now faces a Congress more inclined to question the president's stringent economic measures, though this does not guarantee an immediate reversal of policy.

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Congressional influence on trade policy operates through specific mechanisms: legislators may investigate the economic consequences of tariffs, summon administration officials, and propose restrictions on executive authority. However, this process does not equate to the automatic removal of barriers. Donald Trump retains the legal instruments to conduct trade deals, and any legislative initiatives aimed at limiting his power can be blocked by the right of veto.

A critical temporal factor is the start date of the new congressional term. The newly elected body will not begin its work until January 2027. Until then, Republicans maintain control over both chambers, a reality that neutralizes any instantaneous impact of the recent voting results on trade policy.

For Brazil, this dynamic serves as a political lever. Ana Carolina Marson, a professor of international relations at FESPSP, noted that the strengthened position of the Democrats could encourage a less confrontational foreign policy, even as U. S. strategic interests remain unchanged. Any real shift is likely to manifest in specific sectors most heavily affected by the tariffs.

Currently, the process remains in a stage of anticipation. Brazil awaits a document from the U. S. side detailing the industries for which Washington demands tariff reductions. This document will serve as the basis for Brazil to formulate its own counter-proposals.

Official Brasilia maintains a pragmatic approach. Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services Marcius Elias Rosa emphasized that the election results do not alter the country's current strategy. The diplomatic groundwork was laid before the vote: at the end of September, during the G20 meeting in Milwaukee, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Marcius Elias Rosa agreed with U. S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to establish a working group focused on eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Ultimately, the economic interest in attracting investment and sustaining trade flows may outweigh the ideological disagreements between Lula and Trump. While the Democratic victory adds institutional pressure on the White House, the actual reduction of tariffs will depend not on the election outcome, but on the results of the working group's work and the Trump administration's willingness to engage in specific negotiations before January 2027.