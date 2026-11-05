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Scientists Propose Europe's Largest Nature Reserve on Wildfire-Devastated Pine Plantation in France

World

Following a wildfire that consumed 42,000 hectares of pine plantation near the commune of Samo in France's Gironde department, a group of French researchers has published a collective call in Le Monde to designate the area as the largest nature reserve in Western Europe. Rather than restoring the previous monochromatic pine landscape, the scientists propose establishing a protected zone to allow natural biological processes to shape the ecosystem.

Burnt forest after a fire
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Федор Савченко is licensed under Все права защищены
Burnt forest after a fire

The initiative revives a project by botanist François Alle, who died in 2025 and had planned to set aside 70,000 hectares for the formation of a primary forest. The researchers argue that the extensive burn-out presents a unique opportunity to abandon the industrial forestry model in favor of a "free development” approach, where the ecosystem is left to evolve without artificial intervention.

Central to their argument against the current monoculture model is the physical vulnerability of the forest cover. The scientists point out that the transformation of large areas of wet soil known as landes into artificial pine plantations created a highly flammable environment ill-equipped to withstand heat waves and droughts. The appeal describes this setup as an "extremely flammable artificial planting,” whose vulnerability is an inevitable consequence of altering the natural environment.

Functionally, the proposed reserve would shift its role from being a timber supplier to serving as a scientific test site and an ecological buffer. The researchers view the 42,000 hectares of charred land as an opportunity to study the mechanisms of natural regeneration and flora adaptation to climate change. This approach implies rejecting plans for rapid stump clearance and replanting in favor of observing how nature independently restores the vegetation layer on burned sites.

Geographically, the initiative affects the Landes plateau, where soil structure and hydrology historically supported mixed oak and pine forests but were restructured for the intensive extraction of resin and wood. Creating a reserve comparable to Alle's project requires an administrative decision to cease economic activity on these lands, which conflicts with the current economic interests of regional sawmills. However, the authors insist that the scientific value of observing natural survival strategies under climate stress outweighs the commercial return from planting vulnerable monocultures.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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