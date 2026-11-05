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Russian beef availability in Gypjak: Residents face limits and delays in Ashgabat outskirts

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

In the village of Gypjak, on the outskirts of Ashgabat, Russian-produced beef is now available for purchase at a price of 70 manats per kilogram. The sale takes place from early morning until 8:00 p. m., with a limit of five kilograms per customer. Residents of the capital, however, are often not informed about this location, leading them to form queues in central Ashgabat where no meat is available for sale.

Fresh meat
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Fresh meat

According to local reports, this distribution method results in significant delays for consumers. Individuals waiting in line often spend two to three hours to complete a transaction, while the specific location of the sales point in Gypjak appears to be kept out of general public circulation. The discrepancy between the location of the stock and the places where consumers naturally gather to buy meat creates a practical barrier to access, forcing buyers to navigate an opaque supply chain for a basic food item.

Supply and Access

The practice involves the sale of imported Russian beef at a fixed price point of 70 manats. The restriction of the sales venue to a peripheral settlement, rather than a central urban market, suggests a deliberate separation of the product from the main consumer hubs. While the availability of the meat is confirmed, the mechanism of its distribution requires buyers to identify the specific location in Gypjak, a process that is not evidently simplified for the average resident of the city center.

This specific instance highlights the gap between the formal availability of goods and the practical access to them. The evidence points to a localized distribution strategy where the product is present but its location is not widely publicized, creating a scenario where the burden of finding the supply falls on the consumer rather than the seller. The outcome is a market where the purchase of a staple food item requires significant time and specific local knowledge, rather than being integrated into the standard urban retail infrastructure.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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