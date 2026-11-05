Tbilisi's pursuit of a sovereign foreign policy and the consideration of regional interests are the primary drivers behind the cooling of relations with Brussels, according to Vladimir Shweizer, chief researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned Georgia of potential sanctions and the possible revocation of the visa-free regime. The European Union plans to discuss new measures against Georgian authorities in January 2027. Shweizer notes that EU leadership expects candidates for membership to maintain total loyalty to the Western course and
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Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.