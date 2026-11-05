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Senator Bam Aquino files Senate Bill 267 to increase tax exemption threshold in Philippines
Philippines Nuclear Timeline: Experts Cite Institutional Stalls Behind 2032 Target
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Georgia-EU Tensions Rise as Brussels Plans Sanctions Over Sovereign Foreign Policy

World

Tbilisi's pursuit of a sovereign foreign policy and the consideration of regional interests are the primary drivers behind the cooling of relations with Brussels, according to Vladimir Shweizer, chief researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Tbilisi
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx Malev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Tbilisi

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned Georgia of potential sanctions and the possible revocation of the visa-free regime. The European Union plans to discuss new measures against Georgian authorities in January 2027. Shweizer notes that EU leadership expects candidates for membership to maintain total loyalty to the Western course and

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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