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Singapore introduces strict new rules for clearing aircraft from the sky

World

Singapore is establishing an institutional mechanism for the procurement of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), anchored by a technical requirement that the fuel must reduce lifecycle emissions by at least 40% compared to conventional kerosene. The Singapore Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company (SAFCo), a wholly owned entity of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), will launch the first tender process by mid-December 2026. Physical delivery of the blended fuel is scheduled to begin in June 2027, with an initial contract volume of 20-30 kilotonnes.

Boeing 777-312ER
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Singapore_Airlines_Boeing_777-312ER;_9V-SWE@ZRH;01.10.2007_489ai_(4304354787).jpg by Aero Icarus
Boeing 777-312ER

The operational funding for these procurements is based on a direct subsidy model funded by a passenger levy. Starting January 1, 2027, a green fuel levy will apply to all passengers departing from Singapore for tickets purchased from October 1, 2026. The fees are tiered by cabin class: economy and premium economy passengers will pay between $1 and $10.40, while business and first-class passengers will pay between $4 and $41.60. These funds constitute the budget SAFCo will use to purchase SAF. While SAFCo does not manage airport operations, it serves as the centralized operator controlling the flow of the sustainable component into the fueling system for airlines.

The 40% emission reduction threshold exceeds the 10% minimum standard set by the ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). CAAS described this as a "modest starting point" intended to ensure actual carbon footprint reduction rather than formal reporting. To ensure international recognition in emission calculations, the fuel must also remain CORSIA-compliant.

Prior to the tender, criteria were aligned with 15 potential suppliers, though SAFCo CEO Tan Seow Hui noted that the company held negotiations with approximately 20 providers. Evaluation criteria include price, supply chain resilience, delivery certainty, and sustainability documentation. Price remains the primary driver; if supplier bids are excessively high, SAFCo will adjust procurement volumes downward, regardless of the technical availability of fuel.

Singapore's strategic target is for SAF to comprise 1% of the total aviation fuel used at Changi and Seletar airports by 2027, increasing to 3-5% by 2030. While SAFCo asserts that market supply is sufficient to meet the 1% target in 2027, actual procurement will depend on economic viability. If the cost of SAF prevents the efficient use of the collected levy, the targets may be revised. The initial 20-30 kilotonne tender serves as a market test, with subsequent scaling contingent on competitive delivery terms.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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