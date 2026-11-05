World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Activated charcoal air purification: how to eliminate entryway mustiness using simple adsorption
Georgia-EU Tensions Rise as Brussels Plans Sanctions Over Sovereign Foreign Policy
Senator Bam Aquino files Senate Bill 267 to increase tax exemption threshold in Philippines
San Fernando Local Government unit moves to regulate pet crematoriums after Bulacan incident
Uzbekistan sets new compensation rules for technological emergency victims
New seasonal fashion motif: why the bambi print is replacing leopard in 2026 wardrobes
Winter palettes are undergoing a radical shift: how these new pigment rules dictate the season ahead
Bulgaria raises food voucher limit to 200 euros and introduces 33% excess profit tax for major sectors
Beauty and style habits over fifty: subtle routine adjustments redefine the youthful aesthetic

Philippines Nuclear Timeline: Experts Cite Institutional Stalls Behind 2032 Target

World

While the Philippines aims to integrate nuclear power into its national energy mix by 2032, international experts and government officials acknowledge that the timeline for the first reactor starts is highly optimistic. The country's Energy Plan projects an initial capacity of 1,200 megawatts, which is slated to double to 2,400 megawatts by 2045 and reach 4,800 megawatts by 2050. However, the practical reality of these targets is currently hindered by institutional delays and technical complexities.

Nuclear suitcase in NIIAA
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Викепедист1901, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Nuclear suitcase in NIIAA

William Magwood IV, Director General of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), stated that launching a fully operational reactor within six years is practically impossible due to the complexity of the process. He suggested that while the Philippines may use the period to finalize project decisions, actual electricity generation is unlikely to begin within that timeframe, despite the nation possessing the necessary expertise and leadership for the program.

Domestic assessments align with this skepticism. Patrick Aquino, Director of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Department of Energy, admitted that actual power delivery could not begin until 2038. He clarified that the 2032 deadline set by the government serves primarily as a motivator for state agencies to accelerate preparatory activities rather than a realistic target for grid connection.

The institutional foundation for the industry was established with the signing of the National Nuclear Energy Safety Act (Republic Act No. 12305) on September 18, 2025. The law created the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Office (PhilATOM), an independent body tasked with regulating all radiation and nuclear-related activities. Despite the legislation, the formation of this regulator has stalled. Implementation rules were required to be issued within 180 days of the law taking effect, but the Office of the President has yet to appoint members of the PhilATOM Council. Energy Minister Sharon Garin has sent reminders to the presidential administration to expedite these appointments.

To meet its nuclear energy goals, the government is evaluating two primary strategies: the potential restart of the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant and the construction of small modular reactors.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Americas
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Americas
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel? Andrey Mihayloff Why using alcohol to self-medicate mental health symptoms makes conditions worse Alexander Shtorm From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Last materials
Activated charcoal air purification: how to eliminate entryway mustiness using simple adsorption
Georgia-EU Tensions Rise as Brussels Plans Sanctions Over Sovereign Foreign Policy
Senator Bam Aquino files Senate Bill 267 to increase tax exemption threshold in Philippines
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
Philippines Nuclear Timeline: Experts Cite Institutional Stalls Behind 2032 Target
San Fernando Local Government unit moves to regulate pet crematoriums after Bulacan incident
Uzbekistan sets new compensation rules for technological emergency victims
New seasonal fashion motif: why the bambi print is replacing leopard in 2026 wardrobes
Winter palettes are undergoing a radical shift: how these new pigment rules dictate the season ahead
Bulgaria raises food voucher limit to 200 euros and introduces 33% excess profit tax for major sectors
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.