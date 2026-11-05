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Uzbekistan sets new compensation rules for technological emergency victims

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan enacted a new procedure for compensating individuals affected by technological emergencies beginning November 4. The regulation applies to victims of transportation accidents, building collapses, and incidents at chemically hazardous, fire-hazardous, energy, and hydraulic facilities. Eligible recipients include Uzbek citizens, foreign nationals, and stateless persons.

2000 Uzbek sums
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2000 Uzbek sums

Compensation amounts are calculated based on the Basic Monetary Unit (BMU) and correspond to the severity of the consequences. Families of deceased victims receive up to 500 BMU, equivalent to 220 million sums, distributed equally among entitled family members. Individuals with severe injuries are eligible for up to 200 BMU (88 million sums), those with moderate injuries for up to 150 BMU (66 million sums), and those with minor injuries for up to 100 BMU (44 million sums).

Beyond direct financial payments, the rules provide for measures to restore living conditions, including temporary housing, rent compensation, building materials, and repair funds. In specific cases, applicants may receive a land plot of up to 0.04 hectares. Medical supplies, devices, and hygiene products may also be provided.

Applicants must submit a claim within 30 days of the incident. If a valid reason, such as illness or business travel, prevented filing within this period, the deadline starts once the obstacle is removed. The processing procedure requires an damage assessment to be organized within two days of the emergency. A commission then has 10 days to review the application, inspect property, and examine medical reports. A professional appraisal organization, funded by the compensation fund, creates an act documenting the damage. Payment is executed within 30 days after the decision is made.

Funding for these payments comes from special funds established by district and city hokimiyats, sourced from local budgets and reserves. Financing from the republican budget is not provided. If the victim's property or life is covered by insurance, the insurance company handles the payment. Otherwise, funds are drawn from the fund or recovered from the liable party. A key provision allows compensation to be paid before a court determines the responsible party; if a liable party is identified later, the state will recover the paid amount to replenish the fund.

Compensation is denied in two scenarios: if the damaged property was built unlawfully or unregistered, or if the emergency resulted from a citizen's violation of fire and technical safety requirements. This procedure currently applies only to individuals. The Ministry for Emergencies is required to develop a compensation framework for legal entities within three months.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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