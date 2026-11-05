Bulgaria raises food voucher limit to 200 euros and introduces 33% excess profit tax for major sectors

The Bulgarian government has introduced significant amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Act, modifying regulations on employee compensation, asset depreciation, and the taxation of excess profits. A central change involves the limit on food vouchers: employers may now increase these payments to 200 euros per employee monthly, with amounts exceeding the previous threshold of 102.26 euros subject to a final tax rate of 7%.

To encourage digitalization and investment in artificial intelligence, the legislation grants companies the right to apply accelerated depreciation-up to 100%-for server equipment and high-performance computer hardware. The threshold for recognizing long-term tangible and intangible assets has also been raised from 700 leva to 1,000 euros, while the period for offsetting tax losses is extended from five to ten years, provided the amount does not exceed 70% of the annual financial result. Clarifications are additionally made regarding the taxation of corporate vehicles and other company assets used by employees for personal purposes.

Beginning in 2027, a 33% excess profit tax will apply to specific sectors, including banks, insurance companies, telecommunications operators, exchange points, and quick lending organizations. This measure will also impact food retail chains with net sales revenue of at least 5 million euros in 2026, although these entities may receive a 30% discount on the tax if the funds are allocated to investments or reserves.

The bill further details procedures for corporate restructuring and the transfer of assets to sole proprietors. It establishes precise deadlines for withholding tax declarations on income from dividends, liquidation quotas, and foreign individuals' earnings, while updating the sanction framework for violations of these norms.