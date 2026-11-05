Brazil Holds Selic at 13.75% as Industrial Sector Challenges Economic Tripod

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) at Brazil's Central Bank has held the Selic benchmark rate at 13.75%, a decision that has intensified debate over the country's income distribution mechanisms and the efficacy of its "economic tripod” (tripé econômico) policy framework.

Photo: https://www.bcb.gov.br/ Logo of the Central Bank of Brazil (Banco Central do Brasil)

At this level, Brazil maintains the highest real interest rate among the world's 40 largest economies. Calculated as the difference between the nominal Selic rate and the projected inflation rate over the next 12 months, this wide spread creates a direct financial incentive for capital to flow out of the real economy and into government bonds.

The transmission channel is mechanical: higher Selic rates increase the attractiveness of fixed-yield instruments. For instance, at a 14% annual rate, an investment of 600,000 reais yields approximately 84,000 reais annually. Reducing the rate to 8% would cut that income to 48,000 reais. This 36,000-reais differential per 600,000 invested represents the core of the conflict between financial interests and industrial needs.

Discontent with the Copom's decision has been voiced by political figures, including former Paraná governor Roberto Requião, deputies Lindbergh Farias and Talíria Petrone, as well as real-sector entities such as the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) and the Federal Industry Association of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp). For the industrial sector, elevated rates directly increase the cost of credit required for modernization and capacity expansion.

At the heart of the dispute is the "economic tripod” model itself, which rests on three pillars: inflation targeting, a floating exchange rate, and fiscal goals. Critics point to systemic flaws in how these mechanisms interact:

Exchange Rate: The lack of state regulation over the real's value disproportionately affects high-tech industries. Since these sectors import components paid in dollars, currency volatility directly inflates the cost of goods with high added value.

The lack of state regulation over the real's value disproportionately affects high-tech industries. Since these sectors import components paid in dollars, currency volatility directly inflates the cost of goods with high added value. Inflation Targeting: The traditional view holds that raising rates cools demand to curb inflation. An alternative perspective argues that lowering the Selic rate could reduce the cost of servicing public debt. This would free up resources for investment, expand the supply of goods and services, and lead to a natural decrease in prices.

The traditional view holds that raising rates cools demand to curb inflation. An alternative perspective argues that lowering the Selic rate could reduce the cost of servicing public debt. This would free up resources for investment, expand the supply of goods and services, and lead to a natural decrease in prices. Fiscal Goals: Strict requirements for budget surpluses do not account for economic activity cycles. Proponents suggest replacing static targets with a flexible mechanism that allows the government to increase spending during downturns to support production.

The next Copom meeting, the eighth of 2026, is scheduled for December 8-9, where the direction of monetary policy for the end of the year will be determined.