Senator Bam Aquino files Senate Bill 267 to increase tax exemption threshold in Philippines

Senator Bam Aquino has renewed his push for a significant increase in the personal income tax exemption cap, arguing that the current structure places a disproportionate burden on Filipino households navigating a period of high inflation and currency depreciation. The senator's effort comes as the peso continued to weaken, closing at ₱63.535 against the US dollar on Wednesday, while the national inflation rate surged to 7.8 percent in October.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The Hermitage Malate skyline in Manila

Through Senate Bill No. 267, Aquino proposes raising the annual personal income tax exemption cap to ₱480,000. This adjustment would effectively shield roughly ₱40,000 per month from taxation, a figure Aquino cites as the estimated amount required by a family of four or five members to cover their basic needs. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, he emphasized that workers' earnings must keep pace with the rising prices of goods, noting that many families report being able to buy less food with the same budget despite unchanged salaries.

The legislative move aims to increase the take-home pay of Filipino workers, allowing them to retain a larger share of their income for essential expenditures such as food, education, and healthcare. Aquino contends that this additional disposable income will not only alleviate household stress but also stimulate local economic activity. By directing more spending toward public markets, stores, and other local businesses, workers would support community livelihoods and jobs, providing an economic boost during a period of financial tightness.

Beyond the income tax adjustments, Aquino is advancing parallel legislative measures to address the cost of living crisis. Senate Bill No. 2047 seeks to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on goods and services, including petroleum products, from 12 percent to 10 percent. Additionally, he has filed Senate Bill No. 266, which proposes removing VAT on electricity sales to lower consumer bills. These combined efforts target the primary drivers of household expenses, from fuel and food to utility costs.