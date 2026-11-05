Kazakhstan Cuts CHP Equipment Wear to 53% and Failures 14% After Major Overhauls

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy allocated approximately 384 billion tenge to ensure power plant reliability for the heating season, representing a 9% year-on-year increase in generation sector funding under the "Tariff in Exchange for Investment" program.

Over the last two years, the average wear of primary equipment at combined heat and power (CHP) plants decreased to 53%. This follows the repair of 20 power units, 118 boilers, and 84 turbines. Current year plans include the capital overhaul of nine power units, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines.

The reduction in equipment degradation correlated with a 14% decline in technological failures at power plants and CHPs last year, totaling 1,500 incidents. The number of CHP facilities classified in the "red zone" of risk dropped from 19 to five, with technical improvement works ongoing at the remaining sites.

Electricity generation reached 91.7 billion kWh during the first nine months of the current year, a 2% increase over the same period last year.

Infrastructure updates extended to heating networks, where 323 km were repaired or reconstructed prior to the previous winter, lowering wear from 52% to 50%. For the current heating season, 377 km of networks were serviced, including 130 km reconstructed under a national project. The ministry estimates these measures will reduce average network depreciation to 48%.

The Committee for State Energy Supervision and Control is monitoring the performance of heating networks and boilers within centralized supply systems during the season.