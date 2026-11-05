San Fernando Local Government unit moves to regulate pet crematoriums after Bulacan incident

The city government of San Fernando, Pampanga, is set to inspect pet crematoriums operating within its jurisdiction to verify if these facilities are complying with waste disposal and sanitation regulations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marco Almbauer, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Crematorium

The decision was reached during the 11th Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Mayor Vilma Caluag. The meeting was facilitated by City Administrator and Acting City Legal Officer Kristannico Abad and City Human Resource Management Officer Gian Carlo Angeles.

The local government unit (LGU) stated that the move is intended to ensure that the remains of deceased animals are handled and disposed of according to established standards. The inspections are a preemptive measure to ensure facilities operate responsibly and follow existing rules.

Response to regional animal disposal issues

The LGU's initiative follows a recent incident in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, where numerous dead animals were discovered dumped in an open lot. While the Bulacan incident occurred outside San Fernando's jurisdiction, city officials are using it as a catalyst to prevent similar lapses in animal carcass management within the city.