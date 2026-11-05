The city government of San Fernando, Pampanga, is set to inspect pet crematoriums operating within its jurisdiction to verify if these facilities are complying with waste disposal and sanitation regulations.
The decision was reached during the 11th Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Mayor Vilma Caluag. The meeting was facilitated by City Administrator and Acting City Legal Officer Kristannico Abad and City Human Resource Management Officer Gian Carlo Angeles.
The local government unit (LGU) stated that the move is intended to ensure that the remains of deceased animals are handled and disposed of according to established standards. The inspections are a preemptive measure to ensure facilities operate responsibly and follow existing rules.
The LGU's initiative follows a recent incident in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, where numerous dead animals were discovered dumped in an open lot. While the Bulacan incident occurred outside San Fernando's jurisdiction, city officials are using it as a catalyst to prevent similar lapses in animal carcass management within the city.
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Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.