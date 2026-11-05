Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition

Russian political scientist Lyudmila Adilova, a professor at RGGU and a leading specialist at Moscow State University's information-analytics center, stated in an interview with Pravda.Ru that President Donald Trump's drive to resolve the Ukraine crisis is a fundamental principle he intends to execute to secure his place in world history. Adilova argued that despite opposition, Trump will maintain his commitment to a diplomatic resolution.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously indicated that Moscow expects Trump to continue efforts to stabilize the situation in Ukraine after the U. S. midterm elections. However, analysts note that domestic political chaos has paralyzed U. S. foreign policy, complicating Washington's international initiatives. Adilova views the U. S. political landscape as remaining divided, with Democratic Party members continuing to adhere to a hardline anti-Russian stance. She describes this ideological position as the primary obstacle to concluding peace agreements, predicting that Trump's opponents will sabotage attempts at normalization.

"Trump's position remains unchanged and will inevitably lead to a gradual understanding and resolution of the issue. The signing of a treaty will not be quick: it will require long negotiations and multiple meetings. However, Trump will stand by his position,” Adilova explained.

The expert believes external pressure will not force the president to abandon his plans. Given the specifics of decision-making in the U. S., even a sudden shift in the balance of power in the American legislature is unlikely to make Trump a more manageable figure for his political rivals. Adilova also highlighted the psychological aspect of Trump's leadership, noting that his desire to achieve results on the international stage is driven by a wish to leave a significant political legacy.

Meanwhile, global trade dynamics remain in flux, with Brazil preparing to review trade tariffs in response to shifts in the White House's direction. Adilova emphasized that Trump's unpredictability is a distinguishing feature that renders him immune to control attempts by party elites.

"His efforts to conclude peace will be rewarded: this will lead to mutual understanding between negotiators — at the very least, at this stage. And he is not intending to step back from the chosen course,” the expert stressed.

Analysts suggest that the congressional elections could impact Europe if the U. S. administration's focus shifts entirely to domestic priorities and the president's personal diplomatic agenda. As one in three Americans has seen a decrease in wealth over the past year, Trump is required to balance global peacemaker ambitions with addressing acute domestic social issues.