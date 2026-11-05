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Kyrgyzstan moves to outlaw popular beverages entirely over health concerns

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to evaluate a complete ban on both the production and import of energy drinks within Kyrgyzstan. The initiative is framed as a public health measure aimed at reducing the consumption of these beverages across the population.

A number of energy cans on the metal shelf of the refrigerator, close-up of drinks with condensate
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены
A number of energy cans on the metal shelf of the refrigerator, close-up of drinks with condensate

The proposal follows data indicating significant consumption levels in the country. In 2025, citizens consumed more than 54 million liters of energy drinks. This trend has continued into the current year, with consumption exceeding 36 million liters in the first half of 2026 alone.

While the primary goal of the ban is to mitigate health risks associated with the drinks, the move carries a quantifiable fiscal cost. Initial estimates suggest that the state budget could lose approximately 1.5 billion soms in revenue if the products are removed from the market.

The government has been given a specific timeline for implementation. The Cabinet of Ministers must study the feasibility of the ban within one month and develop the necessary legal measures to enforce the restriction within six months.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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