Kyrgyzstan developers face building restrictions

The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan has imposed a restriction on more than 30 construction companies, preventing them from launching new projects until they resolve existing delays.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Строительство ЖК

According to the head of the ministry, Nurdan Oruntaev, the ban targets developers who have failed to complete current construction objects. Under the new measure, these firms are prohibited from initiating new building works until the ongoing projects are fully finished.