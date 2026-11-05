The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan has imposed a restriction on more than 30 construction companies, preventing them from launching new projects until they resolve existing delays.
According to the head of the ministry, Nurdan Oruntaev, the ban targets developers who have failed to complete current construction objects. Under the new measure, these firms are prohibited from initiating new building works until the ongoing projects are fully finished.
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Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.