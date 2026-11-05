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Fairytale Canyon revenue hits 7.5 million som in nine months after return to local control

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

The "Skazka" (Fairytale) Canyon, located in the Ton district of the Issyk-Kul region, has generated 7.5 million som for the local budget during the first nine months of 2026, according to Baktybek Osmonov, the head of the Ton district state administration.

Issyk Lake
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Issyk Lake

This figure represents a significant increase compared to the previous year, when total annual revenues from the tourist site amounted to 5.5 million som.

The shift in revenue is linked to a change in the management of the territory. Previously, the canyon was leased to a private entrepreneur. However, the lease agreement was terminated by mutual consent last year because the land is classified as pastureland. Consequently, the territory was returned to the jurisdiction of the local village government (ayyl okmotu).

To capitalize on the site's popularity among international tourists, the local administration has launched the first phase of a development project funded by the local budget, costing 36 million som. This investment is aimed at improving infrastructure and enhancing conditions for visitors.

Parallel to the work at the canyon, the district is also developing the infrastructure around Lake Tuzduu through a project funded by sponsors. This 17-million-som investment includes the installation of a 4.5-kilometer power line, the drilling of a clean water well, and the construction of sanitary facilities.

Baktybek Osmonov stated that these infrastructure improvements are intended not only to increase tourist comfort but to further grow the revenue streams flowing into the local budget.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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