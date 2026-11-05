Kyrgyz garment maker adopts EU standards to enter European market

Kuul Group, a Kyrgyz garment producer, is restructuring its production processes to enter the European market, with the long-term ambition of becoming one of the largest taxpayers in Kyrgyzstan, according to company representative Samat Zarylov.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kyrgyzstan. Meeting in Kyrgyzstan

Speaking at a press conference hosted by the Kabar news agency, Zarylov stated that the company is currently implementing international quality standards to improve its export potential. This transition has been supported by an export accelerator program involving consultants from India, which provided practical experience that the company has already begun integrating into its operations.

To meet European regulatory requirements, Kuul Group is pursuing several international certifications. The company is currently working toward obtaining REACH, which regulates chemical substances in products, and OEKO-TEX, a global standard for textile safety. Additionally, the firm is studying audit requirements and production assessment criteria to ensure full compliance with European industrial standards.

Kuul Group operates two major production sites: one located in the village of Manas in the Chuy region and another in the city of Kyzyl-Kiya in the Batken region. The company currently employs approximately 400 people across these facilities.

Zarylov emphasized that the goal of these expansions is to grow the company's scale, thereby increasing its fiscal contribution to the national economy. He expressed gratitude for state-led support projects that facilitate the transition of domestic manufacturers toward international markets.