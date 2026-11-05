Hydro-Québec projects net electricity imports of 5 TWh annually by 2029

Hydro-Québec has formally submitted its 2027-2041 Supply Plan to the Régie de l'énergie, signaling a structural deceleration in its historical pace of hydropower expansion while simultaneously acknowledging a growing structural dependency on imported electricity. The core material shift in this plan is not a reduction in total energy needs, but a fundamental reordering of the supply chain: the utility projects that its domestic generation capacity will be insufficient to meet demand starting in 2029, forcing a net import position of up to 5 TWh annually throughout the 2030s. This deficit is driven by the expiration of long-standing wind power purchase agreements entered into two decades prior, which previously supplemented the hydro grid, combined with the projected 1.9% annual average growth in electricity sales, rising from 182 TWh in 2026 to 240 TWh by 2041.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Hydroelectric power station

The physical mechanism behind this constraint lies in the interplay between legacy infrastructure lifecycles and new load centers. Hydro-Québec's strategy to offset this gap relies less on the construction of new hydroelectric dams-a sector where the plan explicitly avoids committing to new river diversions-and more on the optimization of existing infrastructure and the integration of diverse, non-hydro technologies. The plan targets an increase of 9,000 MW in large hydro capacity by 2041, but this is achieved through 3,500 MW of upgrades to existing plants and 3,000 MW added to current reservoirs, rather than greenfield development. This approach reflects a technical and environmental boundary that has shifted the utility's capital allocation toward complementary sources: 14,000 MW of new wind capacity (approximately 2,300 modern turbines), 2,750 MW of solar power, and 500 MW of battery storage capacity to be installed by 2035.

The Structural Shift in Supply Dynamics

The decision to delay previously announced targets-specifically the 30% production increase and 200 billion CAD investment originally slated for 2035-is grounded in revised demand forecasts rather than a lack of capital. Hydro-Québec cites "prudent perspectives" on the pace of industrial decarbonization and the battery supply chain as the drivers for this timeline adjustment. However, the utility maintains that structural growth trends remain intact, particularly in three areas: transportation electrification, industrial process decarbonization, and data center expansion. By 2041, the industrial sector is projected to require 31 TWh more annually than today, with 11 TWh dedicated specifically to decarbonization processes and another 11 TWh for data centers. The electrification of transportation, including battery manufacturing, is expected to add 22 TWh to the annual demand load.

A critical component of this strategy is the Bécancour gas turbine plant, which is undergoing renovation and is slated to enter service by 2030. This facility will generate 350 MW of peak capacity, intended to be fueled by renewable-source gas. This thermal asset serves as a stabilizer for the grid during periods when hydro and wind outputs fluctuate, addressing the intermittency that becomes more pronounced as the grid integrates higher proportions of variable renewable energy. The plan also explicitly excludes the potential 10,000 MW from the Labrador interconnection agreement between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, meaning the 5 TWh import target is a conservative floor based solely on current contractual obligations and US export constraints, which are already reducing the utility's flexibility.

Efficiency as a Primary Supply Source

The plan identifies energy efficiency as a material resource equivalent to physical generation. Hydro-Québec aims for its customers to achieve 21 TWh in annual energy savings by 2035, a figure that offsets a significant portion of the projected 30 TWh annual demand increase over the same period. To reach this, the utility has deployed a 10-billion CAD, 10-year efficiency program including subsidies for heat pumps and smart thermostats, claiming to have already achieved 20% of this target. The utility also seeks a reduction of 3,500 MW in peak demand power through load-shifting incentives. This dual approach-physical generation expansion paired with demand-side management-forms the operational backbone of the next 15 years, where the utility must simultaneously maintain aging hydro assets, integrate variable renewables, and manage a new class of industrial loads that are both energy-intensive and geographically concentrated.