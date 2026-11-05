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Indigenous groups demand $376bn infrastructure funding in federal budget

World » Canada

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has formally requested that the federal government's upcoming budget include a fully funded, ten-year strategy to close an infrastructure deficit on First Nations lands, currently estimated at more than $376 billion. This demand comes ahead of Budget Day, with National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak stating that the scale of the shortfall requires immediate legislative and financial action to meet Canada's 2030 commitment to close the gap.

Economic and Physical Constraints of the Gap

According to the AFN's Closing the Infrastructure Gap reports, the deficit is not merely a financial abstraction but a physical reality affecting basic services across reserve communities. The gap encompasses critical deficits in housing, water and wastewater systems, schools, roads, health facilities, and community buildings. Woodhouse Nepinak cited specific consequences, including overcrowded and mould-damaged homes, long-term drinking-water advisories, and schools that fail basic space and safety standards. These conditions also limit the capacity for economic development and climate adaptation.

To substantiate the economic case for increased spending, the AFN referenced joint research with the Conference Board of Canada. The study indicates that generational investments in this infrastructure would create hundreds of thousands of jobs and generate a return of $1.82 for every dollar invested. Conversely, the AFN warns that continued underfunding exacerbates the problem, as delays make the eventual closure of the gap more costly. Woodhouse Nepinak noted that Prime Minister Mark Carney has acknowledged the need for further investment, prompting the AFN to closely monitor the budget details for concrete funded plans rather than general commitments.

Inuit Nunangat: Distinct Funding and Institutional Demands

Simultaneously, the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), which represents approximately 70,000 Inuit in Inuit Nunangat, has submitted a distinct pre-budget proposal focused on jurisdictional recognition and cost-of-living pressures in the North. ITK President Natan Obed is calling for a standalone "Inuit-specific section” in federal policy consistent with the Inuit Nunangat Policy.

The ITK's 2026 pre-budget submission outlines several specific financial and institutional asks aimed at addressing the unique geographical and economic conditions of Inuit communities. These include an income-tested, refundable tax credit of $7,500 for low-income residents to mitigate extreme cost-of-living pressures, and permanent annual funding of $120 million to replace the Inuit Child First Initiative. Additionally, the organization is seeking $10 million over three years to develop and distribute a "National Inuit Identity Card” and $1 billion over five years for a new "Build Inuit Nunangat Fund.” A central institutional proposal is the introduction of legislation, through the Budget Implementation Act, to establish an Inuit Nunangat University.

Métis Nation: Health and Educational Infrastructure

The Métis National Council (MNC) has also submitted a pre-budget brief seeking "distinctions-based investments” designed to strengthen Métis governance structures. A significant portion of their request is directed toward health and education infrastructure, reflecting the specific service delivery models of Métis communities.

The MNC is seeking $2.14 billion over five years for Métis health infrastructure and extended health benefits. This is accompanied by $181 million over five years to expand the Métis Nation Post-Secondary Education Strategy and $4.5 million over three years to support Métis participation in elementary and secondary education systems. Other specific line items include $5.2 million over five years to renew the Canada-Métis Nation Housing agreement, $3.8 million over three years for Métis economic participation in nation-building projects, and $15 million over five years for Métis-led urban and youth programming. Unlike the broader national infrastructure gap cited by the AFN, the MNC's requests are itemized specific allocations for maintaining and expanding existing Métis-led service delivery frameworks.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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