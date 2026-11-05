World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Uzbekistan launches mobile app and online platform for public monitoring of medication prices

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has implemented a new regulatory framework for the pricing of prescription medications, introducing strict ceilings on trade margins and a system of official reference prices to curb unauthorized price hikes.

Tablets and capsules in blisters
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Tablets and capsules in blisters

The Reference Pricing Mechanism

Under a decree issued by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on January 28, 2025, the government introduced "reference prices"-official benchmarks used to determine the maximum allowable cost of a drug. This system is designed to prevent arbitrary price increases and ensure a transparent competitive environment.

Starting April 1, 2025, the government banned trade mark-ups exceeding 15% for wholesale and 20% for retail on prescription medicines. Crucially, the final retail price cannot exceed the established reference price, regardless of the number of intermediaries involved. For instance, if a pharmacy purchases a drug for 100,000 soums, it can technically add a 20% margin; however, if the official reference retail price is set at 115,000 soums, selling the drug for 120,000 soums is prohibited.

To prevent manufacturers from inflating costs by selling the same chemical composition under different brand names, the law mandates that the lowest reference price among those variants be applied to all of them.

Enforcement and Market Impact

According to the Agency for the Development of Health and Pharmaceutical Networks under the Ministry of Health, the impact of these reforms became evident in early 2026. Retail prices for nearly 2,000 prescription drugs were lowered starting March 1, and reference prices for an additional 2,500 items were reviewed in April.

The Pharmaceutical Products Safety Center has shifted toward aggressive auditing to ensure compliance. Alisher Temirov, Director of the Center, reported that in the first half of the year, 634 inspections were conducted. These resulted in the revocation of licenses for 33 pharmacies, six of which were specifically penalized for selling medicines above the state-mandated price. Additionally, lawsuits have been filed to revoke the licenses of 64 more pharmacies, and 256 officials have faced administrative liability.

Public Monitoring and Currency Adjustments

To empower consumers to verify pricing, the government launched the "pharm.gov.uz" platform and the "PharmUz" mobile application. Users can check the official price of a drug and report overcharging through the app's "Complaints" section or via the Competition Development and Consumer Protection Committee's short number, 1159.

To prevent shortages caused by currency fluctuations-particularly for imported drugs-the decree establishes an automatic adjustment mechanism. If the exchange rate of a foreign currency increases by more than 3% against the national currency, reference prices are reviewed in January and July. If the increase exceeds 5%, prices can be adjusted ahead of schedule without requiring individual applications from entrepreneurs.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Science
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
World
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
World
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
Why using alcohol to self-medicate mental health symptoms makes conditions worse Alexander Shtorm From election fears to nuclear war: How Israel’s political crisis became a global scare story Yury Bocharov Polish general warns of a winter refugee crisis that could shake Europe from within Andrey Nikolaev
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Last materials
Singapore-Johor border travel times extended due to checkpoint maintenance and accidents
Fairytale Canyon revenue hits 7.5 million som in nine months after return to local control
Petrobras maintains control over 87 percent of Brazilian oil and gas output from deepwater assets
Falling test scores left Welsh pupils behind their peers: authorities mandated a major shift
Kyrgyz garment maker adopts EU standards to enter European market
Welsh Government expands funded childcare for two-year-olds to 19 local authorities by month-end
Hydro-Québec projects net electricity imports of 5 TWh annually by 2029
Pampanga government aids 300 drivers in terminal permit dispute
Raw chicken and vegetables transformed: a simple geometric shift altered the final broth
Indigenous groups demand $376bn infrastructure funding in federal budget
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.