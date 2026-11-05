Uzbekistan launches mobile app and online platform for public monitoring of medication prices

Uzbekistan has implemented a new regulatory framework for the pricing of prescription medications, introducing strict ceilings on trade margins and a system of official reference prices to curb unauthorized price hikes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Tablets and capsules in blisters

The Reference Pricing Mechanism

Under a decree issued by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on January 28, 2025, the government introduced "reference prices"-official benchmarks used to determine the maximum allowable cost of a drug. This system is designed to prevent arbitrary price increases and ensure a transparent competitive environment.

Starting April 1, 2025, the government banned trade mark-ups exceeding 15% for wholesale and 20% for retail on prescription medicines. Crucially, the final retail price cannot exceed the established reference price, regardless of the number of intermediaries involved. For instance, if a pharmacy purchases a drug for 100,000 soums, it can technically add a 20% margin; however, if the official reference retail price is set at 115,000 soums, selling the drug for 120,000 soums is prohibited.

To prevent manufacturers from inflating costs by selling the same chemical composition under different brand names, the law mandates that the lowest reference price among those variants be applied to all of them.

Enforcement and Market Impact

According to the Agency for the Development of Health and Pharmaceutical Networks under the Ministry of Health, the impact of these reforms became evident in early 2026. Retail prices for nearly 2,000 prescription drugs were lowered starting March 1, and reference prices for an additional 2,500 items were reviewed in April.

The Pharmaceutical Products Safety Center has shifted toward aggressive auditing to ensure compliance. Alisher Temirov, Director of the Center, reported that in the first half of the year, 634 inspections were conducted. These resulted in the revocation of licenses for 33 pharmacies, six of which were specifically penalized for selling medicines above the state-mandated price. Additionally, lawsuits have been filed to revoke the licenses of 64 more pharmacies, and 256 officials have faced administrative liability.

Public Monitoring and Currency Adjustments

To empower consumers to verify pricing, the government launched the "pharm.gov.uz" platform and the "PharmUz" mobile application. Users can check the official price of a drug and report overcharging through the app's "Complaints" section or via the Competition Development and Consumer Protection Committee's short number, 1159.

To prevent shortages caused by currency fluctuations-particularly for imported drugs-the decree establishes an automatic adjustment mechanism. If the exchange rate of a foreign currency increases by more than 3% against the national currency, reference prices are reviewed in January and July. If the increase exceeds 5%, prices can be adjusted ahead of schedule without requiring individual applications from entrepreneurs.