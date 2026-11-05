Algoma Steel wins $182-million contract to supply polar icebreaker fleet

Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, has secured a $182-million contract to supply structural steel for the Canadian Coast Guard's new polar icebreaker fleet, a deal that anchors a strategic pivot toward domestic high-specification plate production while the mill navigates recent workforce reductions and tariff pressures. Under the agreement, the company will deliver approximately 24,000 metric tonnes of steel-roughly 4,000 metric tonnes per vessel-to Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver, which is constructing six vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy with an option for up to ten additional ships later.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Icebreaker in the Arctic

Supply Chain and Sovereign Manufacturing

The contract represents the largest order of polar-class steel in Algoma Steel's history and establishes a multi-year demand pipeline that supports the mill's transition to electric arc steelmaking. Kate Morton, vice-president of supply chain at Seaspan Shipyards, emphasized that the partnership is driven by the need for sovereign shipbuilding capability. "The most important thing is that [Algoma Steel] is Canadian,” Morton said. "We're super committed to building that sovereign capability in shipbuilding, so Algoma was the perfect match for that.” This intentional alignment ensures that the steel component of the national infrastructure project remains within the domestic industrial base rather than relying on imported materials.

Technical Specifications and Operational Scope

Each of the six icebreakers is designed to be 100 metres in length and capable of breaking up to three metres of ice in Arctic conditions, with a crew of 50. The physical requirement for heavy, specialized plate steel creates a direct dependency between the foundry in Sault Ste. Marie and the fabrication yard in Vancouver. Laura Devoni, an Algoma Steel spokesperson, noted that being selected as a strategic supplier signals the success of the company's shift toward the domestic plate market. "This gives multi-year demand supporting the National Shipbuilding Strategy aligning our domestic industry with Canada's priorities,” Devoni wrote. The production of this specific steel grade requires technical capacity that distinguishes it from standard commercial structural steel, reinforcing the specialized nature of the mill's output.

Workforce and Regional Economic Impact

For the Sault Ste. Marie region, the contract provides a stabilizing demand source for a mill that has faced significant workforce challenges. Algoma Steel laid off approximately 1,000 employees by the end of 2024 due to market conditions and U. S. tariffs. Terry Sheehan, the Member of Provincial Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, stated that the company's CEO confirmed production of the icebreaker plate would begin at the start of next year. In December 2025, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly indicated the federal government would work to re-hire up to 500 of the laid-off workers. Sheehan is currently coordinating with federal partners and the company to establish two new divisions at the mill: a beam division and a specialized plate division. He estimates that once completed, these divisions will support 500 permanent positions, along with an additional 600 to 800 jobs during the construction and maintenance phases of the new infrastructure.