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Singapore-Johor border travel times extended due to checkpoint maintenance and accidents

World » Asia » Singapore

Traffic congestion on the Causeway and throughout Johor Bahru on Wednesday was the result of planned maintenance and subsequent vehicle breakdowns, rather than a power outage, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

15-05-23-Berlin-Sachsendamm-Tesla-RalfR-N3S 7354
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ральф Ролечек is licensed under GFDL 1.2
15-05-23-Berlin-Sachsendamm-Tesla-RalfR-N3S 7354

Operational Disruptions and Asset Availability

The congestion began with scheduled electrical maintenance works at the Old Woodlands Checkpoint between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. During this window, the Old Woodlands Checkpoint was temporarily unavailable for the clearance of arriving lorries. While cargo clearance continued at the main Woodlands Checkpoint, the temporary removal of the Old Woodlands facility from the operational chain caused a build-up of Singapore-bound cargo traffic on the Causeway.

Operations at the Old Woodlands Checkpoint resumed at approximately 4:00 PM, but the network encountered further bottlenecks. Two lorries broke down on the Malaysian side of the Causeway heading toward Singapore-the first at 4:30 PM and the second at 6:30 PM. These breakdowns blocked one of the three arrival lanes, restricting capacity during the evening peak period.

Recovery and Impact

The lane restrictions remained in effect until the vehicles were cleared; the first lorry was removed at 9:50 PM, and the second at 12:22 AM on Thursday. By 10:15 PM on Wednesday, travel times from Johor Bahru to Singapore reached 60 to 90 minutes, while the reverse journey took 50 to 70 minutes.

To manage the resulting backlog, Malaysian authorities opened additional lanes at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) complex and deployed extra police personnel to regulate traffic on major access roads in Johor Bahru.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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