Federal government allocates $65.3m for Inuit housing via Treaty Organizations

The federal government has committed an additional $130.3 million to the Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy, a top-up that allocates $65.3 million specifically for Inuit housing over the next five years. Under the terms of the announcement, made on October 30 in Kuujjuaq by Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty and Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, the funding will be distributed among the four Inuit Treaty Organizations. Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. receives the largest share, with the remainder directed to Makivvik Corporation, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, and the Nunatsiavut Government.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Foundation pouring

The structure of the funding preserves a specific jurisdictional arrangement: while Ottawa provides the capital, the Inuit Treaty Organizations retain authority over how the money is directed. The federal news release states that these organizations will determine the allocation of resources to support Inuit-led housing projects. Eligible expenditures include new construction, repairs, transitional housing, shelters, rent subsidies, and short-term accommodations for students.

Authority and Local Decision-Making

For Mandy Gull-Masty, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou, the core of the policy is the transfer of decision-making power away from federal bureaucrats to Inuit partners. "We are proud to support Inuit-led housing approaches that put decision-making in the hands of Inuit partners and communities,” Gull-Masty stated in the release. This mechanism is designed to ensure that the housing built reflects local priorities and cultural appropriateness, rather than imposing a standardized federal model on northern realities.

In contrast, MP Lori Idlout, who represents a riding in Nunavut, frames the funding through the lens of long-term continuity. While acknowledging the welcome nature of the investment, she emphasized that the immediate need in her communities is for a sustained pipeline of support rather than isolated injections of capital. "I know that when I still go to the communities, housing is always the first thing that's mentioned to me as an important issue,” Idlout said. "It's great to see our government hearing that. I think we just need to make sure these are not one-time funding announcements.”

The scope of this top-up brings the total funding under the strategy to $327.8 million, including a previously allocated $197.5 million. Idlout noted that the federal government has not provided a target for the number of homes expected to be built from this additional sum. This stands in contrast to a proposal Idlout submitted to Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne in September, which requested $810 million for 400 affordable units across Nunavut through an Inuit-led initiative, highlighting the gap between the current top-up and the specific scale of construction demands cited by local representatives.