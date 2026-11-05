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US Declaration of Space Freedom pushes lunar exploration toward strategic competition

World

The recent issuance of "The American Declaration of Freedom in Space” by US President Donald Trump has shifted the discourse on lunar exploration from scientific cooperation to strategic competition. By pledging a return to the Moon by 2028 and the establishment of a permanent American presence, the proclamation explicitly links space dominance to US national security and economic prosperity. For India, this development necessitates a careful calibration of its strategic autonomy as it navigates the friction between the US-led Artemis Accords and its own long-term sovereign goals.

Earth, view from the moon
Photo: NASA by Bill Anders, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Earth, view from the moon

The core tension within the American declaration lies in the contradiction between describing space as the "province of all humans" while simultaneously asserting a mandate for enduring American leadership. Susmita Mohanty, Director General of the space think tank Spaceport SARABHAI, notes that this framing risks transforming a global commons into a sphere of national dominance. Mohanty argues that the notion of unilateral superiority ignores the historical reality of interdependence, citing the period between 2011 and 2020 when the US relied on Russian infrastructure for ISS access, and the rapid ascent of China, which has already completed six lunar missions with plans for crewed landings by 2030.

This shift suggests the emergence of two competing governance frameworks for the lunar surface: the US-led Artemis group and the China-Russia led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) group. Lt Gen AK Bhat (retd), Director-General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), suggests that this divergence will likely sow the seeds for future contests over space colonisation and resource ownership. While the 1967 Outer Space Treaty prohibits the national appropriation of celestial bodies, the American declaration's focus on "developing resources" suggests a pivot toward a more permissive interpretation of space law.

India finds itself at a complex intersection of these legal and political frameworks. In June 2023, India signed the Artemis Accords, signaling a tilt toward the US orbit. However, India also signed the 1979 Moon Agreement, though it remains unratified. These two frameworks differ significantly in their approach to lunar resource governance, creating a potential policy misalignment.

The strategic challenge for New Delhi is further intensified by the timeline of its own aspirations. Under "Space Vision 2047," India aims to establish the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and achieve a crewed lunar landing by 2040. While NASA has invited ISRO to join the Moon Base programme as of August 2026, India must decide how to integrate these partnerships without compromising its independent trajectory.

According to Lt Gen Bhat, the proclamation should not be dismissed as mere political rhetoric, as it represents a formal alignment of future US policy. He argues that India requires an internal national debate to determine where it "aligns its cards," ensuring that its participation in international partnerships does not limit its ability to shape the rules of the next frontier on its own terms.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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