Supreme Court of India tags petitions challenging lifelong immunity for Election Commissioners

The Supreme Court of India has decided to tag two fresh petitions challenging Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, with an existing plea addressing the same legal concerns. The provision in question effectively shields serving and former Election Commissioners from civil and criminal proceedings for actions taken, or purported to have been taken, in the course of their official duties.

The legal challenge centers on the perceived disparity between the immunity granted to Election Commissioners (ECs) and that afforded to other high-ranking constitutional authorities. A petition filed by Manoj Jha argues that Section 16 provides a level of protection that exceeds those granted to the President of India, Members of Parliament, and judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

According to the plea, the current wording creates a structural anomaly in India's legal framework. While the President may face prosecution after leaving office, the statute suggests that a former Election Commissioner remains protected for life. The petitioner highlights a critical gap in accountability, noting that while a Member of Parliament can be tried for taking a bribe, an Election Commissioner acting under the guise of official duty may be insulated from such charges.

Further concerns were raised in a petition by Arun Agrawal, who pointed to the specific phrasing "is or was" as the mechanism creating lifelong immunity. Agrawal contends that the phrase "purporting to act" is dangerously broad, as it could potentially shield conduct that falls entirely outside the scope of lawful authority. The petition emphasizes that the absence of a "good-faith" condition in the provision could effectively block prosecutions for serious criminal offences, including forgery and corruption.

The core of the systemic critique is that Section 16 creates a legal vacuum where certain functionaries are placed effectively above the law, bypassing the standard sanctions and judicial oversight applicable to other state institutions. The Supreme Court's decision to tag these cases indicates a consolidated judicial review of whether the Act's immunity provisions align with the constitutional principle of legal accountability.