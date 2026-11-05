Falling test scores left Welsh pupils behind their peers: authorities mandated a major shift

Recent international testing has seen the reading score for 15-year-olds in Wales fall to 459, down from 466 in 2022 and significantly lower than the 483 recorded in 2018. In response to these declining standards, Cardiff Metropolitan University has secured over £400,000 to expand GoFaL, a Welsh-medium literacy assessment tool.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved The student in the school corridor

Previously limited to pupils in Years 7 to 11, the tool will be extended to cover a broader educational span, including Years 3 to 6 and students in Years 12 and 13. As part of this expansion, Dr Rhiannon Packer of the School of Education and Social Policy is leading the development of a new reading comprehension assessment for learners from Year 3 through to Year 13.

The project aims to move the assessment process from manual recording to a digital platform. Led by Dr Esyin Chew from the School of Technologies, the new system will allow teachers to submit scores electronically. Instead of raw data, practitioners will receive standardised results accompanied by specific recommendations for individual pupils, classes, and entire schools.

GoFaL is currently accessed via Hwb, the Welsh Government's digital learning platform. The goal of the current expansion is to create a consistent benchmark across the Welsh school population, providing teachers with data to identify exactly where a learner's literacy development is stalling.

The need for improved literacy tools follows PISA results that showed Welsh 15-year-olds performing significantly below their peers in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in science, alongside the long-term decline in mathematics and reading.

Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language Anna Brychan stated that the results reinforce the priority to improve reading and maths standards and to ensure high-achieving learners reach their potential.

The expanded GoFaL framework and its digital infrastructure are scheduled for completion by July 2029.