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Mahadev Betting Scandal: Primary Accused Ravi Uppal Arrested in Dubai

World

Ravi Uppal, a primary accused in the multi-crore Mahadev online betting scandal, has been arrested in Dubai, marking a significant step in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) efforts to bring the architects of the gambling network to justice. This arrest follows the recent extradition of co-accused Sourabh Chandrakar from Oman.

Night Dubai, UAE
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Инна Новикова is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Night Dubai, UAE

Indian authorities have formally initiated the extradition process to bring Uppal back to India to stand trial. The arrest follows a complex trail of evasion; Uppal had previously attempted to evade Indian law by acquiring citizenship in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu. However, these efforts failed to remove his name from Interpol's Red Notice, as the ED successfully opposed his plea before the Interpol Commission for Control of Files.

The legal process in the UAE has seen several complications. Uppal was first detained by Dubai police in December 2023 and remained under house arrest until November 2025. Despite a pending extradition request from India, UAE authorities released him at that time, claiming no such request had been received. However, Indian agencies successfully relocated him in Dubai in May this year, leading to the current detention.

India's extradition treaty with the UAE provides a legal framework for this handover, similar to the previous extradition of Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland case. The CBI and ED had been tracking Uppal's movements to ensure he was brought within reach of the Indian judicial system.

Launched in 2019, the Mahadev betting app saw an aggressive expansion during the Covid-19 pandemic. Uppal is alleged to have been a central figure in the operation, orchestrating a vast gambling network by establishing thousands of franchise branches across India and international markets on a profit-sharing model.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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