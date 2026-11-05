Health Ministry proposes immediate licence suspension for makers of substandard medicines

The Union Health Ministry is proposing a significant shift in how substandard medicines are handled in India, moving toward a system of immediate licence suspension for manufacturers whose products fail critical quality tests. The proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, aim to close a regulatory gap that currently allows potentially unsafe drugs to remain on the market while administrative processes unfold.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Quality control of capsules in pharmaceutical production

Under the existing framework, regulatory authorities must issue a show-cause notice before a manufacturing licence can be suspended or cancelled. This procedural requirement often creates a time lag, during which medicines flagged as "Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)' may continue to be distributed and consumed by patients. The new rules seek to eliminate this delay by allowing central or state drug licensing authorities to act instantly upon receiving a government analyst's report.

The immediate suspension will be triggered if a drug is found deficient in any of five critical safety and efficacy parameters: assay, dissolution, related substances, impurities, or sterility. These metrics are vital for patient safety, as they verify whether a drug contains the correct dosage of active ingredients, dissolves properly in the human body, and is free from harmful contaminants or microbial growth.

A suspended manufacturer will not be allowed to resume operations until the specific cause of the quality failure has been identified and documented. The restoration of the licence will be conditional upon the regulatory authority verifying that effective corrective and preventive actions have been fully implemented.

To ensure transparency and faster response times, the ministry also proposes a streamlined reporting system. Reports of substandard drugs will be simultaneously shared with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the relevant State or Union Territory drug licensing authority, and both the manufacturer and the marketer. This measure is designed to fix accountability across the entire pharmaceutical supply chain.

The draft amendments have been released for public consultation, inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed changes.