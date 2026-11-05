US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme

The United States has extended its sanctions regime to include a Chandigarh-based businessman, his spouse, and a network of associated entities, alleging their involvement in a fraudulent maritime operation designed to bypass international restrictions on Iranian oil exports.

According to the US Department of the Treasury, Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, operated a "vast criminal network" that provided critical logistical cover for Iran's shadow fleet. The mechanism involved the provision of fraudulent registrations, false flags, and certifications, allowing sanctioned vessels-some reportedly linked to the Iranian military and its proxies-to transport petroleum while concealing their true identities.

The sanctions target not only the couple but also two other Indian nationals, Ashwani Kumar Dhiman and Ishwinder Singh, who managed businesses tied to Sharma. In total, nine India-linked entities have been blacklisted. The Treasury claims the network masqueraded as a flagging service for various territories, including Aruba, Guyana, Mali, Mozambique, Malawi, Sint Maarten, and Timor-Leste, to facilitate the deception.

This move is part of "Operation Economic Outcast," a strategic campaign by the US administration to sever Iran's oil revenues and restrict the financing of its military operations. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasised a zero-tolerance policy, stating that any individual or business continuing to support the Iranian regime-via land, sea, or air-would face similar consequences.

From a financial perspective, these sanctions result in the immediate freezing of all property and interests of the designated individuals and companies within US jurisdiction. Furthermore, US citizens and corporations are prohibited from engaging in any transactions with these entities unless specifically authorised by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The risk extends beyond the primary targets; any entity owned 50 per cent or more by the sanctioned parties is also subject to these restrictions, while non-US entities risk secondary sanctions if they facilitate transactions for the blacklisted group.

Parallel to the actions against the Indian network, Washington has also sanctioned Turkey-based Fugo Ground Services. The firm is accused of providing ground-handling services to six sanctioned Iranian airlines, including Iran Air Tour and Taban Airlines, further tightening the chokehold on Iran's logistics and aviation infrastructure.