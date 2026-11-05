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Welsh Government expands funded childcare for two-year-olds to 19 local authorities by month-end

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The number of local authorities in Wales providing funded childcare for all two-year-olds is set to rise from three to 19 by the end of this month. This expansion follows a £55 million investment by the Welsh Government this year, with the remaining three local authorities expected to implement the offer by the end of March.

Сhildren are playing with blocks
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Сhildren are playing with blocks

Currently, the provision consists of 12.5 funded hours per week. For parents, this translates into a shift in household budgeting. Rhys Lee, whose daughter attends a nursery in Rhondda Cynon Taf-where the offer has been available since September-noted that the support provided a level of financial flexibility his family lacked when his first child was born, allowing for the funding of other developmental activities without the cost of private childcare.

The current rollout is the first stage of a broader programme intended to establish a universal childcare offer for children aged nine months to four years. Under the government's plan, the entitlement for two-year-olds will eventually increase to 20 funded hours a week for 48 weeks of the year, before being extended to younger age groups.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams described the progress as a milestone in addressing the cost of living and supporting working families. She stated that the acceleration from three to 19 local authorities in six months reflects a commitment to ensure that the cost of childcare does not act as a barrier for families.

While the expansion of support is welcomed, the universal nature of the policy has drawn scrutiny. Sam Rowlands MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Education and Families, argued that support should instead be targeted specifically at working parents to stimulate economic growth. He questioned the necessity of providing universal childcare to families who do not require it, suggesting that such a move could place undue pressure on funding and potentially lead to higher bills for council taxpayers.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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