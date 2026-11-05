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Pampanga government aids 300 drivers in terminal permit dispute

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Pampanga provincial government has stepped in to provide legal assistance to six modern jeepney cooperatives, affecting approximately 300 drivers and operators, as they struggle to secure a permit for their terminal in the City of San Fernando.

The intervention comes after representatives from the Modern Jeepney Operators and Drivers Associations (JODA) and various cooperatives appealed to Governor Lilia "Nanay” Pineda regarding the pending permit. Behmer Cuevas, chairman of the Pampanga United PUVM-TSC Federation, noted that the absence of a designated terminal has disrupted operations, leaving drivers to pick up and drop off passengers without a fixed base.

Provincial Support and Infrastructure

The Capitol stated it will coordinate with relevant government agencies to facilitate the permit application process. Beyond legal aid, the provincial government has committed to assisting with the pavement of the terminal site and negotiating with the landowner to reduce the monthly rental costs for the cooperatives.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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