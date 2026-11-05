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India extends $500 million credit line to Guyana for infrastructure and defence

World

India has expanded its financial commitment to Guyana, announcing a $500 million line of credit (LoC) aimed at bolstering the nation's critical infrastructure, healthcare, and defence capabilities. The announcement came during a meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.

Jackfruit processing plant and community center in India
Photo: archello.com by Авниш Тивари is licensed under Free More Info
Jackfruit processing plant and community center in India

The extension of the credit line signifies a strategic shift toward long-term structural support. By earmarking funds for roads and health, New Delhi is targeting the foundational bottlenecks of Guyana's economy, while the inclusion of defence projects suggests a deepening of security cooperation between the two nations.

Beyond the credit facility, the bilateral engagement focused on tangible industrial and digital integration. The two countries signed agreements for the supply and installation of manufacturing projects dedicated to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs). This move is designed to diversify Guyana's economic base by fostering local production capacities through Indian technical expertise.

A significant highlight of the agreements is the cooperation on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Specifically, India is facilitating the implementation of a payment system modelled after the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). For Guyana, this represents a potential leap in financial inclusion and the modernisation of retail payments, reducing reliance on legacy banking systems and lowering transaction costs for the general population.

Additionally, the partnership includes grant assistance for 'Quick Impact Projects,' which are typically smaller, high-visibility initiatives intended to provide immediate benefits to local communities. Minister Jaishankar noted that these developments build upon the momentum generated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2024, marking a transition from diplomatic dialogue to concrete capital deployment.

In a broader context, while meeting with Commonwealth partners, Minister Jaishankar emphasised the need to 'de-risk and diversify' global supply chains, positioning India as a reliable partner for nations seeking to reduce dependence on a single dominant economic power.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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