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Tax authorities in Morocco investigate station revenue discrepancies amid rising fuel costs

World

Owners of gas stations in Morocco are demanding greater transparency in how fuel prices are set, arguing that while they lack the authority to determine pump prices, they bear the brunt of consumer dissatisfaction during price hikes.

Casablanca
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Antony Stanley from Gloucester, UK, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Casablanca

The National Federation of Owners, Traders, and Managers of Gas Stations in Morocco highlights that rising fuel costs do not translate into higher profits for station operators. Instead, station revenue is built on a fixed margin measured in centimes per liter, rather than a percentage of the sale price. Consequently, when fuel becomes more expensive, consumer purchasing power drops and overall demand declines, leading to reduced revenue for the stations themselves.

According to the Federation, this pricing dynamic creates severe liquidity challenges. The cost of procuring fuel inventory-whether for tanker deliveries or storage in tanks-has increased two to three times compared to previous periods. To maintain standard inventory levels, station owners are forced to seek additional financial resources or take out loans.

Feiz Taib Benali, the Federation's president, told Hespress that the sector also faces significant tax pressure. Tax authorities use algorithms that compare turnover to net profit. When prices spike, turnover increases while net profit remains stable due to the fixed per-liter margin. This discrepancy often triggers automatic control systems that flag the situation as potential tax evasion or abnormally low profitability, resulting in burdensome tax audits.

Contractual arrangements with distributors present another hurdle. Many operators are bound by exclusivity agreements that require them to purchase fuel from a single supplier. Station owners report instances where distributors intentionally limit supplies ahead of expected price increases-cancelling orders or reducing volumes-to capitalize on the price differential.

The Federation points to a lack of transparency regarding international market fluctuations and pricing mechanisms. As the final link in the distribution chain, station operators are required to apply set tariffs without access to the underlying pricing data or the tools needed to explain the situation to consumers.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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