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Legislature approves transition of disability assistants to civil servant status in France

World

The French National Assembly has approved a bill in its second reading on October 29, 2026, aiming to restructure the legal and financial status of assistants accompanying students with disabilities (AESH). Sponsored by Muriel Leproux of the France Unbowed party, the legislation seeks to address chronic staffing shortages and the precarious employment conditions of these workers.

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rafesmar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
The Arc de Triomphe in Paris

The central mechanism of the reform is the creation of a Category B civil service corps for assistants. This transition moves the role from short-term contractual agreements to permanent employment, establishing the position as a recognized profession with guaranteed stability.

The bill proposes a restructured compensation model to align pay with actual workload. Under the new terms, employees would receive remuneration based on a full-time equivalent, regardless of whether classroom hours are limited to 24 per week. The pay structure would formally include non-classroom duties-such as event preparation, teacher meetings, and parental consultations-which previously remained unpaid. Additionally, the bill introduces a direct payment mechanism (subrogation) for sick leave, eliminating a process where employees received social security benefits and were later required to reimburse their employer.

The move responds to severe labor deficits in the sector; for instance, the Val-de-Marne department reports a shortage of approximately 3,000 specialists. While the FSU-SNUipp union describes the bill as a measure of social justice, the professional status upgrade is restricted to French citizens. Foreign specialists would remain in trainee status regardless of the law's final passage.

The legislation faces a divided political landscape. Members of the National Rally and supporters of President Emmanuel Macron voted against the bill, citing the significant budgetary impact of granting civil servant status to assistants. The bill now moves to the Senate, where it faces potential rejection similar to a previous iteration of the initiative dismissed in January.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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