Claudia Sheinbaum rejects terrorist classification for Mexican drug cartels amid international pressure

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected the designation of drug cartels as terrorist organizations, stating that such a classification could serve as a pretext for foreign intervention and threaten national sovereignty.

Photo: The website of the Mexican government President of Mexico

Sheinbaum's position follows a move by the Argentine government under President Javier Milei. On October 21, Argentine authorities added Mexican criminal groups, specifically the Sinaloa Cartel and Nueva Familia Michoacana, to their registry of organizations linked to terrorism and terrorist financing.

The Mexican president argued that the definition of terrorism differs from the activities of criminal gangs. She stated that the primary danger of this classification is its potential use as a tool for foreign states to interfere in Mexico's internal processes, asserting that the status of "terrorists" should not justify foreign actions on Mexican territory.

Sheinbaum cited amendments to Article 40 of the Mexican Constitution, which establish boundaries against foreign intervention threatening the country's independence, sovereignty, or territorial integrity. The constitutional text prohibits interventions, foreign state actions, or the conduct of investigations and prosecutions without the direct permission and cooperation of the Mexican government.

According to Sheinbaum, this constitutional norm was implemented to prevent the use of pretexts for invasion or external pressure, maintaining that the Mexican state manages its own security issues independently.